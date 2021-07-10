Melissa Etheridge Shares ‘For the Last Time’ Video From New LP ‘One Way Out’

Melissa Etheridge has shared her new video for “For the Last Time,” the second single from the singer’s upcoming album One Way Out.

The video shows Etheridge and her band recording the unearthed track in the studio; on One Way Out, Etheridge revisited nine tracks she wrote and demoed in the late 1980s and early 1990s but never released.

“Finally recording and releasing a song about my frustrations with my relationship in the 90’s is very cathartic for me,” Etheridge said in a statement. “That ‘For The Last Time’ rocks so hard is just the icing on the cake.”

Finally recorded in 2013, the One Way Out tracks were originally intended for a career retrospective box set that was ultimately shelved when the singer and her record label parted ways. During the pandemic, Etheridge returned to the project, with One Way Out now due out September 17th.

“I’m gonna sing a song here now, a song written back in time when things weren’t as beautiful as they are today, things weren’t as — you know — nice. Things were getting hard, and there was not a lot I could do about it, except take care of myself,” Etheridge says in the intro to the bluesy “For the Last Time.”

In addition to the new album, Etheridge was recently announced as a headliner at both the MerleFest 2021 in Wilkesboro, North Carolina in September and this year’s woman-only Rock ’N’ Roll Fantasy Camp.