Melanie Martinez Announces ‘Portals’ Summer Tour

Melanie Martinez is bringing the third and final iteration of her signature character Cry Baby — this time, a pink-skinned, four-eyed fairy-like creature that lives between life and death — with her on tour. On Monday, the singer announced a 29-date tour across North America in support of her third album, Portals.

Martinez posted a video teasing the tour by posting a video with the environmental sound opening of her track “Nymphology” as the camera focused on a seeming portrait of herself as the pink creature as she announced the tour. The singer is set to hit the road on May 30 in Denver, before making her way to cities such as Seattle, Los Angeles, Houston, New York City, Cincinnati, and St. Louis.

Fans on her mailing list will be able to access presale tickets on Wednesday before tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Martinez released her album Portals — featuring songs such as “Death,” “Void,” and “Battle of the Larynx” — last Friday, after performing festival shows in South America while in character. (She’s set to do so again for her North American tour.)

“With Portals, Martinez delivers an effortlessly inventive, mature record that reintroduces her as an artist unafraid to start from scratch and tackle complex, difficult ideas,” a Rolling Stone review of the new album says. “She’s letting us inside her world, and the story she tells is crystal clear.”

This is Martinez’s first time on the road since 2019 and 2020’s K-12 Tour. Before then, she performed her LP Cry Baby on the road from 2015 to 2017 for a whopping total of 124 shows.

"I hope the weight of mortality that society has placed on people becomes lighter. I hope grief becomes easier for people while listening to this record," Martinez wrote on Instagram about Portals upon its release Friday. "That they can enjoy this life to the fullest knowing that we're all just here to grow, create, feel, and have shared experiences with one another to help each other evolve."

Melanie Martinez’s Portals Tour Dates

May 30 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

June 1 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater

June 3 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

June 4 – Portland, OR @ Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds

June 6 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

June 7 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento

June 9 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater

June 10 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

June 12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

June 15 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

June 16 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

June 17 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

June 20 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center

June 21 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

June 23 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

June 24 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 27 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

June 28 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

June 30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline at The Mann

July 1 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

July 2 – Washington DC @ The Anthem

July 5 – Cleveland, OH @ Nautica Pavilion*

July 7 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady Music Center

July 8 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

July 10 – St. Louis @ Saint Louis Music Park

July 11 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

July 12 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

July 14 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall

July 15 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS