Melanie C Recruits Nadia Rose for New Single ‘Fearless’

Melanie C goes for a long ride with U.K. rapper Nadia Rose in the video for the empowering new song “Fearless.” The Spice Girl member’s self-titled eighth album will be released on October 2nd.

On the track, Melanie C looks to uplift someone she cares about: “I wish that you could see you like I do/Comparisons you make are never true,” she sings on the first verse. “It’s time for you to step up to the fight/You’ll never really know if you don’t try/I can feel the power, rising up inside you.” Rose’s verse has the rising star similarly aiming to offer support and empowerment. In the video, the two cruise into the night in a convertible that features a set of Spice Girls bobbleheads on the dashboard.

“Meeting Nadia was kismet. I’d seen her on Kathy Burke’s documentary series on women and fallen in love with her attitude,” Sporty Spice says in a statement. “As female artists, we have to be fearless. I love this girl.”

“It’s no secret that I’m a super Spice Girls fan so this whole experience has been very surreal,” Rose added. “Melanie C is an incredible human being; creating with her has been nothing short of perfect. Feel-good song that makes you feel great!”

Melanie C will be released on October 2nd. Along with her new single, she announced both the tracklist and a few Colour and Light virtual, full-band live shows. Tickets for the livestreams, which will occur for different time zones, are available now.

Melanie C Tracklist

“Who I Am”

“Blame It on Me”

“Good Enough”

“Escape”

“Overload”

“Fearless”

“Here I Am”

“Nowhere to Run”

“In and Out of Love”

“End of Everything”

Colour and Light Virtual Tour Dates

October 1:

Live Stream #1 : UK and Europe : 8 p.m. BST / 9 p.m. CET

Live Stream #2 : North America East Coast & South America : 8 p.m. EDT / 7 p.m. CDT

Live Stream #3 : North America West Coast and Central America : 8 p.m. PDT / 9 p.m. MDT

October 2:

Live Stream #4 : Aus/ NZ and Asia : 8 p.m. AEST / 10 p.m. NZST / 7 p.m. JST & KST