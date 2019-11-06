Melanie C Throws a Glittery Dance Party in ‘High Heels’ Video

Melanie C has released a brand-new single, “High Heels,” with an accompanying high-energy video. The Alex Metric-produced clip features the Spice Girl partying with the drag queen group Sink the Pink, who joined her on tour this past summer for Pride. It’s a glittery, over-the-top dance party that matches the song’s free-spirited themes.

Mel C, aka Sporty Spice, joined three of her fellow Spice Girls (Baby Spice, Ginger Spice and Scary Spice) on a reunion tour this past summer, kicking off with a show in Dublin in May and playing 12 shows throughout the U.K. (Victoria Beckham, aka Posh Spice, opted out of the tour to focus on her fashion brand).

Melanie C also stopped by Rolling Stone for our “The First Time” video series, in which she discussed her first time being recognized on the street as Sporty Spice, the experience of meeting her personal hero Madonna and the emotions of performing onstage.

“I don’t remember the very first time I cried to a song, [but] I cried a lot onstage,” she said. “Often when I see other people’s reactions — to the song that you’re singing, and obviously you see what it means to them — that can often make me cry. Which is a pain, because crying and singing don’t really work well together. That’s my excuse for any bad vocals — I was totes emosh.”