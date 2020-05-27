Melanie C Becomes Video Game Character in ‘Blame It on Me’ Video

Choose Melanie C as your fighter in the action-packed video for new single “Blame It on Me.” The new track follows up her self-exploratory track “Who I Am.”

Sylvie Weber directed the visual, which sees a woman working at her office job. In between spreadsheets and files, the office worker turns to a Mortal Kombat-inspired video game on her computer where Melanie C is one of the characters. At first, the pop star is defeated by her opponent Sam. When the office worker abandons her desk, however, a Bonus Stage ensues in a setting that looks just like the gray-toned office. Melanie C has a huge comeback, winning the rounds as the rest of the workers gather around the computer to watch.

“Blame It on Me” is a disco and house-infused song that sees the pop star overcoming a toxic relationship. This is her second new single this year, and she is currently working on a new album. In 2019, her group the Spice Girls reunited for the second time since they ended their first run in 2000 for a reunion tour (albeit, without Victoria “Posh Spice” Beckham).