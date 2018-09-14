Mel B: Spice Girls Will Tour Without Victoria Beckham

After years of rumors and false starts, the Spice Girls are going to finally reform for their first tour since their 2007 Viva Forever reunion, at least according to Mel “Scary Space” B. She shared the news with James Corden. “We’re going to be going on tour,” she told him. “Us four [non-Posh Spice Girls] for sure. We’ll see about [Posh], but us four are definitely going to be on tour. She might join us for a few [shows]. She better.”

All five Spice Girls last performed together at the opening ceremonies of the London Olympics in 2012. Since then, Victoria “Posh Spice” Beckham has consistently shot down reports that she’d ever return to the group for a tour.

“I’m not going on tour,” she told Vogue earlier this year. “What does that look like in the future? It’s not me in a catsuit.” But Mel B, Emma “Baby Spice” Bunton and Geri “Ginger Spice” Halliwell have always been extremely eager to put on their old stage outfits and break out the hits again. Melanie “Sporty Spice” C has been ambivalent about it and the others nearly went out as a trio a few years back, but it seems like she’s decided to commit to the project. According to reports in the British press, an official announcement is coming soon.

Posh’s absence on the tour may put a small damper on ticket sales, but they carried on a four-piece in 1998 after Ginger left and even cut a successful album without her. Demand for the Spice Girls, especially in Europe, is so large that they should have little trouble packing arenas even without the complete lineup.

Mel B also told Corden she’s so proud of her Spice Girls days that she recently took her old wardrobe out of storage and turned it into a shrine in her bedroom. “I couldn’t leave all my Spice Girls clothing in a box,” she said. It sounds real self-involved, but I’m actually real proud of what us five girls accomplished. So I’ve got it in my bedroom in the corner. When my friends come over we play dress up.”