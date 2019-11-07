Hear Meghan Trainor Preview Third Album With ‘Workin’ On It’

Meghan Trainor will release her third album, Treat Myself, on January 31, 2020 via Epic. The singer, who recently dropped a single called “Waves,” has previewed the album with a new song, “Workin’ On It.” The encouraging, optimistic track features Lennon Stella and Sasha Sloan, and was produced by King Henry.

“I’m so excited that I got to announce the release date of my album, Treat Myself, on Ellen today,” Trainor said in a statement. “I’ve never worked harder on an album or been more proud of the music, I cannot wait for you all to hear it! There are also some very exciting features that you will find out about soon… January 31st! For realz this time.”

Treat Myself features 15 songs, including “Waves” and last year’s “No Excuses,” although Trainor has yet to share the full tracklisting. The singer also recently covered the Rembrandts’ Friends theme song “I’ll Be There For You” in celebration of the sitcom’s 25th anniversary, and teamed up with Kaskade for a colorful animated video, “With You.”

Trainor performed “Waves” on The Ellen Show earlier this week and spoke about Treat Myself, which is now available for preorder.