Meghan Trainor, Nicki Minaj Pay Homage to ‘Working Girl’ in ‘Nice to Meet Ya’ Video

Meghan Trainor and Nicki Minaj take over the workplace in the new video for “Nice to Meet Ya,” directed by Matthew Cullen (Katy Perry, Black Eyed Peas, Kygo, Weezer). The clip stems from a treatment written by Trainor and is inspired by one of her favorite movies, 1988’s Working Girl.

“You don’t know the half of the shit that I’ve said/Go ahead and tell them whatever you heard,” sings Trainor while dancing around with other office girls. “I look different on the surface/You know ain’t nobody perfect.”

Later, Nicki joins her in a gilded elevator, rapping, “I pop off ’cause I am the reigning champ/Please no comparisons ’cause you know they can’t/Had to cut the grass, it was snakes in the camp/They know I’m the billy, I be laughing.”

Trainor released her latest album Treat Myself on Friday, featuring “Nice to Meet Ya” along with previous hits “No Excuses,” “After You” and “Wave.” She’ll be touring in 2020 with Maroon 5.