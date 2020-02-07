 Watch Meghan Trainor Perform 'Nice to Meet Ya' on 'Fallon' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1336: Lizzo
Read Next Justin Bieber, Quavo Give Back in Heartwarming New 'Intentions' Video Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Meghan Trainor Perform ‘Nice to Meet Ya’ on ‘Fallon’

The singer’s new album Treat Myself is out now

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

Meghan Trainor stopped by The Tonight Show to perform her recent single “Nice to Meet Ya.” The singer went above and beyond with the performance, bringing a group of back-up dancers and unveiling the track on a stylistic office-themed set. The late night version of the song mirrors the single’s video, which takes its cues from ’80s flick “Working Girl.”

During her Tonight Show appearance Trainor also participated in the show’s “Musical Genre Challenge” segment. During the challenge, Trainor transformed Selena Gomez’s “Lose You to Love Me” into an EDM remix, Harry Styles’ “Adore You” into soca music and T-Pain’s “Booty Wurk (One Cheek at a Time)” into a soft pop ballad.

Trainor dropped her new album, Treat Myself, last month via Epic. The singer will be touring in support of the album with Maroon 5.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1336: Lizzo
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.