Watch Meghan Trainor Perform ‘Nice to Meet Ya’ on ‘Fallon’

Meghan Trainor stopped by The Tonight Show to perform her recent single “Nice to Meet Ya.” The singer went above and beyond with the performance, bringing a group of back-up dancers and unveiling the track on a stylistic office-themed set. The late night version of the song mirrors the single’s video, which takes its cues from ’80s flick “Working Girl.”

During her Tonight Show appearance Trainor also participated in the show’s “Musical Genre Challenge” segment. During the challenge, Trainor transformed Selena Gomez’s “Lose You to Love Me” into an EDM remix, Harry Styles’ “Adore You” into soca music and T-Pain’s “Booty Wurk (One Cheek at a Time)” into a soft pop ballad.

Trainor dropped her new album, Treat Myself, last month via Epic. The singer will be touring in support of the album with Maroon 5.