Kris Jenner Is Literally ‘Mother’ in Meghan Trainor’s New Video

Spell “camp” with a Kardashian “K”! On Friday, Meghan Trainor released the music video for her new single “Mother,” and the visual features none other than Kris Jenner as the video’s main star.

Dressed in a white dress and a pixie cut, Jenner takes Trainor’s place as the Charm La’Donna-directed video’s lead pop star as she lip-syncs the track’s lyrics. “I am your mother, you listen to me. Stop all that mansplainin’, no one’s listening,” Trainor sings in the chorus. “Tell me who gave you permission to speak? I am your mother, you listen to me.”

The doo-wop-infused track samples The Chordettes’s “Mr. Sandman” in the post-chorus as Trainor repeats, “You just a bum bum bum.” Some scenes capture Jenner and Trainor dancing alongside each other before Trainor shows off her ultrasound photos as she sings the lyric, “You with your God complex/But you can’t even make life, bitch.” (Trainor announced several weeks ago she’s expecting her second child with husband Daryl Sabara.)

“This song is my response to being in the industry for almost a decade now and still finding myself in situations where I am talked down to or made to feel like my opinion isn’t valid,” Trainor said in a statment. “It’s for anyone who is in a situation where they feel like they are being mansplained to and want to take their power back.”

The video credits at the end highlight Trainor's family and close friends in a silly way: Trainor's 2-year-old son Riley's title is listed as "the boss," Daryl Sabara is "husband extraordinaire," TikTok's Chris Olsen as "icon and bestie," Trainor's dad Gary as "dad," and her mother Kelli as "personal assistant."

The campy visuals (and lyrics) follow the similarly colorful imagery for Trainor’s previous singles “Made You Look” and “Don’t I Make It Look Easy,” both featured on her album Takin’ It Back. Also on Friday, Trainor released a deluxe edition of her LP, featuring “Mother,” “Special Delivery” with Max, “Grow Up,” and her reimagining of “Made You Look” with Kim Petras.

“I stopped chasing radio and what I thought people wanted to hear and just wrote what I enjoyed,” she told Rolling Stone about her album late last year. “I put my heart into each song. Sometimes my sad, broken heart and sometimes my happy, confident heart.”