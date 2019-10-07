Meghan Trainor Rides a Tsunami of People in ‘Wave’ Video

Meghan Trainor rides a sea of people in her new video, “Wave,” featuring Mike Sabath.

Directed by Matthew Cullen (who’s worked with the likes of Jay-Z, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift) and choreographed by Charm LaDonna (Kendrick Lamar, Britney Spears, Rosalía), the clip, shot in an earthy color palette, sees an abstract dance party transform into an almost spiritual experience for Trainor. The pop star glides above the hands of hundreds of extras in a tulle dress. Sabath joins in later, wearing a choice leopard print headband.

Lyrically, the song deals with the emotional fallout of a failing relationship: “Once my hands have reached the shore/You pull me back in/And I shouldn’t beg for more/But I don’t want it to end.”

Trainor recently covered the Rembrandts’ Friends theme song “I’ll Be There For You” in celebration of the sitcom’s 25th anniversary. She also teamed up with Kaskade for a colorful animated video, “With You.”