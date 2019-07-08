Meghan Trainor, Kaskade Travel Through Space in New ‘With You’ Video

Meghan Trainor and Kaskade explore a psychedelic outer space in their animated “With You” video. The clip opens with a woman flying a spaceship and crashing on rocky terrain populated by three-eyed cats. Trainor and Kaskade appear as mystical beings — and the former shoots rainbows out of her eyes, replenishing the barren planet with trees, flowers and streams.

“With You,” a collaboration between the pop singer and DJ, follows Trainor’s February-issued EP, The Love Train, a precursor to her upcoming third LP, Treat Myself. The “All About That Bass” singer has yet to announce a full track list or release date for the album, which follows 2016’s Thank You.

Since releasing his ninth album, 2015’s Automatic, Kaskade has worked on a string of collaborative singles, including tracks with deadmau5 and Skylar Grey (2016’s “Beneath With Me”) and Cheat Codes (April’s “Be the One”). The EDM producer issued his latest EP, Redux 003, in May.