Meghan Trainor Embraces Her Wild Side in ‘Evil Twin’

Treat Myself is out January 31st

Meghan Trainor has shared a new single, “Evil Twin,” the latest track from her upcoming album, Treat Myself, out January 31st.

In the lyrics, Trainor apologizes for — and embraces — her wild side, or her “evil twin.” “Even though she crazy, gotta love her ’cause she half of me,” she sings over a funky groove.

Trainor previously released the song “Wave (ft. Sabath),” accompanied by a music video, as well as “Workin’ On It.” Treat Myself will include 15 tracks, including last year’s “No Excuses,” although Trainor has yet to share the full tracklist.

The singer also recently covered the Rembrandts’ Friends theme song “I’ll Be There For You” in celebration of the sitcom’s 25th anniversary, and teamed up with Kaskade for a colorful animated video, “With You.”

In May 2020, Trainor will head out on tour with Maroon 5. Full dates and tickets are available now on her website.

