Watch Meghan Trainor Fan Out Over Dr. Phil on ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Meghan Trainor joined James Corden for “Carpool Karaoke” on The Late Late Show, noting, “Dude, I’ve been waiting years to take you to work.” During the segment, the pair join forces to sing a few of Trainor’s singles, including “All About That Bass” and “Like I’m Gonna Lose You.”

In the clip, Corden also speaks with the singer about her marriage (“It’s so fun, I recommend it to everyone,” she notes of being married) and how she met her husband on a double date with Chloe Grace Moritz and Brooklyn Beckham. The highlight comes when Corden asks Trainor to write a song in the moment about being in traffic after the pair discusses her songwriting career and it turns out shockingly well.

Later, Corden takes Trainor to meet Dr. Phil as a surprise. “I worship Dr. Phil,” Trainor admits. “I went to his show the other day and I couldn’t stop crying.” She adds that she was in the audience not making an appearance, confirming, “For my birthday my brother got me tickets to see Dr. Phil.” When the man himself shows up outside the car and hops in the backseat Trainor screams and says, “Your teeth look so good.”

The trio get surprisingly deep and Trainor discusses her previous experiences with anxiety with Dr. Phil, who gives some advice to the audience, before Trainor and Corden wrap things up with a rendition of “Funk.”

Trainor’s third album, Treat Myself, is out January 31st via Epic.