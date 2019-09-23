Hear Meghan Trainor Cover ‘Friends’ Theme Song ‘I’ll Be There For You’

Meghan Trainor has released a cover of the Rembrandts’s iconic Friends theme song “I’ll Be There For You” in honor of the show’s 25th anniversary. The new version of the song was revealed in conjunction with the Empire State Building’s themed light-up on Sunday, where the NYC skyscraper was illuminated in the red, yellow and blue of the Friends logo.

Warner Brothers approached Trainor, a self-described diehard Friends fan, to cover the theme song around the anniversary. “I’ve seen every episode multiple times now,” she recently told Rolling Stone. “I can’t believe they even thought of me to sing this cover. It was a dream come true.”

“Honored to be a part of @FriendsTV’s 25th anniversary and I’m geeked to see the @EmpireStateBldg lights goin off to my cover of ‘I’ll be there For You,'” the singer added on Twitter.

“I’ll Be There For You” was co-written by the Rembrandts, Friends creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, Kauffman’s husband Michael Skloff and songwriter Alee Willis. To replicate the tune, Trainor enlisted her family to sing in the background. “I actually cut the vocals in my backyard in my studio, with my little brother, my older brother, my husband, and my best friend,” she said. “And we were just all laughing and in disbelief. Like, ‘How is this really happening?’ It was a big party, the best night.”

Trainor also recently dropped “Genetics,” a buoyant track featured in the new Netflix film Tall Girl.