Meghan Trainor Shares Motivational New Song ‘Blink’

Meghan Trainor released her latest Treat Myself single, “Blink,” on Friday.

A motivational anthem, the track features Trainor singing over a dubstep-inspired production about her newfound confidence: “The only one left/They don’t make ’em like this, oh/I’m an innocent bad bitch/So don’t even wink, watch out, watch out for me.”

Trainor’s latest album Treat Myself is out January 31st. She previously released the singles “Wave” featuring Mike Sabath, “Workin’ On It” featuring Lennon Stella and Sasha Sloan, “Evil Twin” and her 2018 single “No Excuses,” all of which will be included on the 15-track LP. In an interview with AOL, Trainor stated that the album will be “filled with self-love anthems.”

The singer also recently covered the Rembrandts’ Friends theme song “I’ll Be There For You” in celebration of the sitcom’s 25th anniversary, and teamed up with Kaskade for a colorful animated music video, “With You.”

In May, Trainor will head out on tour with Maroon 5. Full dates and tickets are available now on her website.