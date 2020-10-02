Megan Thee Stallion, Young Thug Go to Wonderland in ‘Don’t Stop’ Video

Megan Thee Stallion is out with a brand-new single on the heels of her blockbuster NC-17 “WAP” collaboration with Cardi B.

The new track, “Don’t Stop,” features Megan’s trademark lyrics espousing sexual empowerment — “Don’t stop, work that cat” — over a screeching beat by Buddah Bless, with a guest verse from Young Thug. In the video, Megan and Thug dance and pose in Alice in Wonderland-themed sets, with Megan appearing in outfits inspired by Alice, the Mad Hatter, and the Queen of Hearts. Even a CGI Cheshire Cat joins the party.

With live music on pause due to Covid-19 restrictions, Megan Thee Stallion held a virtual concert in August, her first since releasing the double-whammy of “WAP” and “Savage,” her TikTok smash single that was later remixed with Beyoncé. Tickets for the livestreamed show were priced at $15.

The concert followed the Houston rapper’s recovery after getting shot in the feet in Los Angeles while in the car with fellow rapper Torey Lanez in July. After remaining relatively quiet about the details of the event, Megan named Lanez as the shooter on Instagram Live, explaining that she had avoided telling law enforcement there was a gun in the car for fear of police brutality.