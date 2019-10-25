Hear Megan Thee Stallion and VickeeLo Team Up For ‘Ride or Die’

Megan Thee Stallion and VickeeLo have joined forces for “Ride or Die,” a fast-talking song off the upcoming collection Queen & Slim: The Soundtrack. The soundtrack, which drops November 15th, is currently available for preorder.

“I’m really excited to be on the Queen & Slim soundtrack because this movie is going to do big things for the culture,” Megan Thee Stallion said in a statement. “This is the modern day Bonnie and Clyde. Why would I have not wanted to be a part of this? This is amazing! ‘Ride or Die’ is lit!”

The soundtrack also features new tracks by Ms. Lauryn Hill, Lil Baby, Vince Staples featuring 6lack x Mereba, Coast Contra featuring BJ The Chicago Kid, and Syd. “Collide” by Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG was previously released. The album also includes the film’s score, which was composed by Blood Orange.

Queen & Slim stars Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith as a couple who are forced to go on the run after a traffic stop turns tragic. The film was directed by Melina Matsouka, a Grammy-video music video director, and written by Lena Waithe. It’s in theaters November 27th.

Queen & Slim: The Soundtrack Tracklist:

1. Ride or Die – Megan Thee Stallion x VickeeLo

2. Soul Sista Remix – Bilal x Raphael Saadiq

3. Yo Love – Vince Staples featuring 6lack x Mereba

4. Collide – Tiana Major9 x EARTHGANG

5. Getting Late – Syd

6. Still Tippin’ – Mike Jones featuring Slim Thug x Paul Wall

7. Queen & Slim – Coast Contra featuring BJ The Chicago Kid

8. Frame – Choker

9. Catch The Sun – Lil Baby

10. Searching – Roy Ayers

11. Guarding The Gates – Ms. Lauryn Hill

12. My Money, My Baby – Burna Boy

13. Cedes Benz – The-Dream – PA

14. Standin’ At Yo Door – Little Freddie King

15. Runnin’ Away- Blood Orange featuring Ian Isiah x Jason Arce

16. Doomed – Moses Sumney