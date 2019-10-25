Hear Megan Thee Stallion and VickeeLo Team Up For ‘Ride or Die’

Megan Thee Stallion and VickeeLo have joined forces for “Ride or Die,” a fast-talking song off the upcoming collection Queen & Slim: The Soundtrack. The soundtrack, which drops November 15th, is currently available for preorder.
“I’m really excited to be on the Queen & Slim soundtrack because this movie is going to do big things for the culture,” Megan Thee Stallion said in a statement. “This is the modern day Bonnie and Clyde. Why would I have not wanted to be a part of this? This is amazing! ‘Ride or Die’ is lit!”
The soundtrack also features new tracks by Ms. Lauryn Hill, Lil Baby, Vince Staples featuring 6lack x Mereba, Coast Contra featuring BJ The Chicago Kid, and Syd. “Collide” by Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG was previously released. The album also includes the film’s score, which was composed by Blood Orange.
Queen & Slim stars Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith as a couple who are forced to go on the run after a traffic stop turns tragic. The film was directed by Melina Matsouka, a Grammy-video music video director, and written by Lena Waithe. It’s in theaters November 27th.
Queen & Slim: The Soundtrack Tracklist:
1. Ride or Die – Megan Thee Stallion x VickeeLo
2. Soul Sista Remix – Bilal x Raphael Saadiq
3. Yo Love – Vince Staples featuring 6lack x Mereba
4. Collide – Tiana Major9 x EARTHGANG
5. Getting Late – Syd
6. Still Tippin’ – Mike Jones featuring Slim Thug x Paul Wall
7. Queen & Slim – Coast Contra featuring BJ The Chicago Kid
8. Frame – Choker
9. Catch The Sun – Lil Baby
10. Searching – Roy Ayers
11. Guarding The Gates – Ms. Lauryn Hill
12. My Money, My Baby – Burna Boy
13. Cedes Benz – The-Dream – PA
14. Standin’ At Yo Door – Little Freddie King
15. Runnin’ Away- Blood Orange featuring Ian Isiah x Jason Arce
16. Doomed – Moses Sumney