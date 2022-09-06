Megan Thee Stallion Shows Up to a Funeral in Style in New ‘Ungrateful’ Video

Megan Thee Stallion has dropped a new music video for “Ungrateful,” the Key Glock-featuring cut from her latest album, Traumazine.

The Colin Tilley-directed visual follows Megan as she shows up to a funeral in style, though it’s unclear who exactly is being mourned. Right after laying a black rose on the casket and shedding a single tear, Megan suddenly switches places with an alternate version of herself, this one dressed in all white and donning a remarkably large hat. The clip ends with this Meg linking up with Key Glock and driving through a rain storm.

The “Ungrateful” clip is the latest Traumazine visual Megan Thee Stallion has released, following clips for songs like “Plan B” and “Sweetest Pie,” which features Dua Lipa. Meg released Traumazine last month, the album marking her second proper studio effort and the follow-up to her 2020 debut, Good News.

After releasing Traumazine, Megan escalated her complicated and bitter legal battle with her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment. She claimed the album fulfilled her obligations to the label and asked a Texas court to step in over her “tortured” relationship with 1501, while she also asked for at least $1 million in damages after initially seeking only non-monetary relief.