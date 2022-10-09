See Megan Thee Stallion Twerk With Master Chief From ‘Halo’ at TwitchCon

Megan Thee Stallion headlined Saturday night at San Diego’s TwitchCon and, keeping with the theme of the gamer-friendly livestream service’s event, twerked with Master Chief from Halo.

The bizarre moment occurred during a performance of “Freak Nasty,” where the rapper was joined onstage by the video game character, seen most recently on a Paramount+ adaptation of the beloved franchise.

BRO IM FUCKING CRYIN THEY GOT MASTER CHIEF GETTIN ASS FROM MEGHAN THE STALLION LMFAOOOO pic.twitter.com/3fncFQwsGZ — GamesCage – Hype Guy✈️TWITCH CON (@OnTheDownLoTho) October 9, 2022

Megan twerking with a Paramount+ property continues the rapper’s takeover of every streaming service, as she’s also twerked with She-Hulk over on Disney+, judged on HBO Max’s Legendary and just this week teased she was filming something Halloween-y (and possibly Stranger Things-related) for Netflix.

And next week on Peacock (and more specifically, NBC), Megan Thee Stallion will serve as both host and musical guest on the Oct. 15 episode of Saturday Night Live.

Megan Thee Stallion will also headline Night One of the LA3C festival, a two-day event will take place on Dec. 10 and 11 at Los Angeles State Historic Park; Maluma will headline night two. Additional performers include K-pop stars Seventeen, Snoop Dogg, Free Nationals, Gerardo Ortiz, Fonseca, Marc Seguí, Shawn Wasabi, Monogem, Shea Diamond, and Chicocurlyhead.