Megan Thee Stallion Details ‘Traumazine’ Album, Reveals Tracklist

Ahead of the release of Megan Thee Stallion’s highly anticipated sophomore LP, the Houston rapper revealed the album’s title, cover art, and the track list.

She appeared to share the information before the album dropped due to some information about it circulating before she was able to make the announcement.

“From my cover art, pieces of my track list and me even hearing a part of a song I haven’t dropped yet leaking (and we ALL know who the only ppl who had access to all these PRIVATE links are..) I might as well…lol,” she posted on Twitter on Thursday before sharing the tracklist and artwork, which features a black-and-white photo of her face with three different facial expressions.

It also appears the run-up to its release has been bumpy for the rapper. Late Wednesday, she wrote, “Y’all know I always have problems with dropping my music under this label, all these games and having to go to court just to put out my art has been so stressful.”

The 18-song Traumazine features several guest collaborations, including previously released tracks with Dua Lipa (“Sweetest Pie”) and Future (“Pressurelicious”), as well as songs with Jhené Aiko, Rico Nasty, Pooh Shiesty, and more artists.

In her cover story with Rolling Stone, Megan said of the album, “I want to take you through so many different emotions.” She added: “At first you was twerking, now you might be crying.”