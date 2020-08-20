Megan Thee Stallion On Tory Lanez: ‘He Shot Me. I Tried to Spare Him’

In July, Megan Thee Stallion was shot twice in the foot while in L.A.’s Hollywood Hills. TMZ reported that Megan was in an SUV with singer-rapper Tory Lanez when the shooting occurred. In the aftermath of the incident the Houston rapper avoided naming her assailant or getting into specifics surrounding the shooting. But in an Instagram live video on Thursday evening, Megan named Lanez as the shooter and explained her rationale for staying quiet until now.

“You shot me. I ain’t get cut by no glass, but let me tell you why they saying that,” Megan began. “When the police came, because the neighbors called the police, this did not happen at Kylie’s house, this happened damn near back at the house I was staying at. I was just trying to get home. We was five minutes away from my spot. The police come. I’m scared. All this shit going on with the police. The police is shooting motherfuckers for anything. The police was literally killing black people for no motherfucking reason. Soon as the police tell us all ‘Get out the motherfucking car.’ The police is really aggressive. Do you think I’m about to tell the police that us black people got a gun in the car? You want me to tell the laws we got a gun in the car so they can shoot all of us?”

In the video, Megan also explained why she was finally speaking out. “Yes, this n***a Tory shot me. You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs, lying and shit,” she said. “Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you’re dragging it.”

Megan said that when she arrived at the hospital a police officer told her that she was detained. Even though she was bleeding, Megan still didn’t explain to the law enforcement how she’d been hurt. When she received X-rays, doctors told her she had a bullet and fragments in her feet.

On Wednesday, Megan shared a since-deleted photo on Instagram of the bullet wounds in her feet in response to people claiming she was never injured. Later in her Instagram Live, the “WAP” rapper opened up about why she avoided telling law enforcement about Lanez. “If you really want [me] to tell the motherfucking truth, I tried to save this nigga. Even though he shot me, I tried to spare him. And y’all motherfuckers is not sparing me. That’s crazy,” she continued. “I try to save niggas and y’all on the internet talking about ‘Oh, bitch you ain’t get shot. Oh, free Tory.’ That nigga not in jail. He not in jail, because I didn’t tells the laws what happened as soon as it happened and I should have. I’m smart. I didn’t have to spare that nigga. I don’t have to spare nobody, but I did and I’m done.”

A rep for Tory Lanez did not immediately reply to a request for comment.