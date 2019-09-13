 Watch Megan Thee Stallion Perform ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Medley on ‘Fallon’ – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1331: Harry Styles
Read Next 'My AR Is Ready For You': Texas Lawmaker Threatens Beto O'Rourke Over Gun Control Proposal Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Megan Thee Stallion, Ty Dolla $ign, DaBaby Perform ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Medley on ‘Fallon’

Houston rapper arrives on Tonight Show stage in one-legged leather catsuit

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Megan Thee Stallion appeared on The Tonight Show Thursday night to perform her two biggest hits, “Hot Girl Summer” and “Cash Shit.” Ty Dolla $ign joined the rapper at the beginning of her performance, singing the hook based around the viral catchphrase that Megan Thee Stallion coined last year and which became a movement this summer.

Decked out in a one-legged leather catsuit, Megan commanded the stage and seamlessly transitioned into “Cash Shit,” where she was joined by two dancers and DaBaby; both of them impressively rapped through clean versions of the expletive-ridden song.

Megan Thee Stallion released the music video for “Hot Girl Summer” earlier this month, featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Juicy J and Nicki Minaj. Previously on late-night, the Houston rapper performed her songs “Realer” and “Big Ole Freak” in a cowboy get-up on Jimmy Kimmel Live. This week she appeared in the video for Maxo Cream’s “She Live,” in a sendup to VH1 reality dating shows.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1331: Harry Styles
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad