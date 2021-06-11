Megan Thee Stallion Exacts Revenge on Politician in ‘Thot Shit’ Video

Megan Thee Stallion exacts revenge on a hypocritical politician in her new video for “Thot Shit.” The visual features the reemergence of Megan’s alter ego Tina Snow.

In the Aube Perrie-directed visual, a politician leaves a misogynistic comment on one of Megan’s videos, while at the same time being turned on by the visual. Megan and her Hotties spring into action in the horror film-styled clip. They track him everywhere, from a bathtub to a diner to hitting him with a truck. In the end, vengeance comes to full fruition on an operating table. In a livestream before the video premiered, Megan said the song began as a freestyle. “Hands on my knees, shaking ass on my thot shit,” she raps on the hook.

“Thot Shit” is her first new solo single of the year and also her first new material since she released her debut album, Good News, last November. In between, she’s been featured on other artist’s tracks, including Marshmello’s “Bad Bitches” that arrived earlier this week and Lil Baby’s “On Me Remix” from April.

Megan Thee Stallion is slated to perform at a number of music festivals this summer, including Lollapalooza, Rolling Loud Miami, Afro Nation Portugal, Bonnaroo, and Parklife.