 Megan Thee Stallion Shares Gritty Animated 'Savage' Video
Rolling Stone
Megan Thee Stallion Is a One-Woman Army in the Animated Video for ‘Savage’

Rapper infiltrates an evil organization in the visual for her Suga hit

Jon Blistein

Megan Thee Stallion infiltrates an evil organization in the new animated video for “Savage,” off her recent EP, Suga.

Directed by Jude MC, the “Savage” video boasts a style that sits somewhere between anime and the retro aesthetic of older 3D video games. In the video, an animated Megan busts into a highly guarded facility producing what seems to be an army of evil robot dancers and proceeds to take down the vast army of security officials guarding the place.

The video for “Savage” arrives on the heels of the track’s high-profile remix with Beyoncé, which dropped at the end of April and helped propel the song to Number One on Rolling Stone‘s Top 100 Songs chart. Along with the Beyoncé remix, Major Lazer shared another reworking of “Savage” earlier this month.

Megan Thee Stallion released Suga back in March, marking her first release since her breakout 2019 mixtape, Fever. The rapper is set to appear as a celebrity judge on HBO Max’s upcoming ballroom and voguing competition show, Legendary, which will premiere May 27th.

Megan Thee Stallion

