See Megan Thee Stallion Perform ‘Southside Forever Freestyle’ in New Video

Megan Thee Stallion has released the new song “Southside Forever Freestyle” along with an accompanying video. “Happy birthday to me #MeganMonday,” the rapper, who is celebrating turning 26 today, captioned an Instagram post sharing the clip

In the Mike Ho-directed visual, Megan Thee Stallion pays homage to her hometown of Houston, both in the song and via her attire. Sporting a Houston Rockets hat and bikini top, she drops her verses over longtime producers Juicy J and LilJuMadeDaBeat’s beats. “Please bitch, do not try and cap on me/Like I ain’t the hottest out naturally,” she raps. “I go anywhere in my T-shirt and chain, ho, killing shit casually/Like I ain’t the hardest in Houston.”

Last week, she teamed up with Ariana Grande and Doja Cat for the remix of Grande’s “34+35” video. Earlier this month, she dropped the visual for “Cry Baby” featuring DaBaby from her debut studio album Good News, which arrived in November, and in January she shared a Joel Corry-assisted remix of LP track “Body.” Megan Thee Stallion’s Good News followed her EP, Suga, from earlier in 2020.