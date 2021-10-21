 Megan Thee Stallion to Release 'Something for Thee Hotties' Next Week - Rolling Stone
Megan Thee Stallion to Release ‘Something for Thee Hotties’

Collection boasts “freestyles y’all been asking for plus a few unreleased songs from my archives,” rapper says

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 08: Rapper Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during weekend two, day one of the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 08, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage)

Megan Thee Stallion

WireImage

Megan Thee Stallion announced Thursday that she will release Something for Thee Hotties: From Thee Archives, a collection of freestyles and unreleased tracks, on October 29th.

“My gift to my hotties,” the rapper wrote on Instagram next to an image of the cover art. “Freestyles y’all been asking for plus a few unreleased songs from my archives to hold y’all over for the rest of the year.”

Earlier this year, Megan Thee Stallion released a pair of freestyles — “Outta Town Freestyle” and “Tuned in Freestyle” — in the days after she sued her record label 1501 Certified Entertainment over their efforts to block her from appearing on BTS’ “Butter” remix; the rapper had been involved in a lawsuit over her record deal dating back to March 2020, when she accused the label of preventing the release what became her Suga EP. 

It’s unclear if Something for Thee Hotties: From Thee Archives is composed of music that 1501 Certified Entertainment had previously shelved.

Megan Thee Stallion recently collaborated with Maluma on the Addams Family 2 soundtrack cut “Crazy Family.” The Best New Artist Grammy-winning rapper and Popeye’s franchise owner released her debut LP Good News in November 2020.

