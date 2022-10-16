‘SNL’: Watch Megan Thee Stallion Work at Hot Girl Hospital, Lead a Twerk-Out Class and More

In addition to serving as musical guest on Saturday Night Live, Megan Thee Stallion’s comedic skills were on display as the show’s host, with the rapper taking part in the majority of the episode’s sketches.

Among the highlights was a sketch called “Hot Girl Hospital,” where Megan, Ego Nwodim and Punkie Johnson worked at a medical ward that only specialized in glow-ups. (The medical drama, as SNL noted, was written by Shonda Rhimes and the top commenters on the Shade Room Instagram.)

The rapper also appeared in a faux-commercial that aimed to put oversized sweatshirts on the bodies of chilly, boyfriend-less women this fall:

SNL utilized Megan’s musical talents for a song with Bowen Yang and Nwodim called “We Got Brought,” an ode to the plus-ones who are forced to awkwardly hang out today at a friends’ gatherings:

Finally, Megan got her twerk on in a sketch where she played a workout instructor: