 Megan Thee Stallion Slams Texas Abortion Ban Following Roe v. Wade - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Bob Dylan Superfans Join Forces to Find Lost 'Holy Grail' 1976 Bootleg
Home Music Music News

‘My Body, My Mothaf—ing Choice:’ Megan Thee Stallion Slams Texas Abortion Ban Following Roe v. Wade Decision

“Texas really embarrassing me now y’all,” Megan thee Stallion said on stage

By

Tomás Mier's Most Recent Stories

View All
GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Megan Thee Stallion performs on the Other Stage during day four of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 25, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Matthew Baker/Redferns)GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Megan Thee Stallion performs on the Other Stage during day four of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 25, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Matthew Baker/Redferns)

Megan Thee Stallion performs on the Other Stage during day four of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 25, 2022 in Glastonbury, England.

Matthew Baker/Redferns/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion is not one to stay quiet about issues she cares about. During her Glastonbury Festival performance over the weekend, the rap star slammed the “stupid ass men” who decided to make abortion immediately illegal in her home state of Texas following SCOTUS’ decision to reverse Roe v. Wade.

“Y’all know it wouldn’t be me if I didn’t take a second to call out these stupid ass men,” she said. “I mean goddamn. What else you want? Texas really embarrassing me now y’all, that’s my home state.”

She then led fans in boos and a pro-choice chant as she put both of her thumbs down.

“I want to have it on the record that the motherfucking hot girls and hot boys do not support this bullshit that y’all are campaigning for,” Megan Thee Stallion said. “My body, my mothafucking choice.”

Prior to the Roe v. Wade decision in 1973, Texas had passed a ban on abortion. After SCOTUS’ decision, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said that law would immediately take effect and abortions became illegal in the state.

Megan was among the artists to sign a full-page ad last month slamming the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade. “Our power to plan our futures and control our own bodies depends on our ability to access sexual and reproductive health care, including abortion,” the letter read. Halsey, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, and Shawn Mendes were among those to sign said letter.

Lorde, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, and Kendrick Lamar were among the other artists to use their performances at the massive English festival to voice their opinions about the court’s decision.

In This Article: Abortion, Megan Thee Stallion, Roe v. Wade, Roe vs. Wade

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.