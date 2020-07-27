Megan Thee Stallion on Shooting Incident: ‘There’s Nothing To Joke About’

On Monday, Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram Live to give a tearful update after she was reported as the victim of a shooting in the Hollywood Hills. In mid-July, TMZ reported that Megan was in an SUV with singer-rapper Tory Lanez when she was shot in the foot, before police arrived as a result of a disturbance call. Days later, Megan shared a statement on Instagram admitting that a “crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me,” but retreated from any further statements soon after.

“I was shot in both of my feet. I had to get surgery to get the bullets taken out. It was super scary,” Megan said in her first video appearance after the incident, confirming the shooting. “Oh Lord, I didn’t think I was going to cry. I had to get surgery. It was super scary. It was just the worst experience of my life.”

Later in the video, Megan sought to dispel the rumors that cropped up in the wake of her silence. “It’s not funny,” she continued. “There’s nothing to joke about. There was nothing for y’all to start making fake stories about. I didn’t put my hands on nobody. I didn’t deserve to get shot. I didn’t do shit. Thank God that the bullets didn’t touch bones. They didn’t break tendons. I know my momma, my daddy, my granny had to be looking out for me with that one ’cause where the bullet hit at, it missed everything. Them motherfuckers was in there. It’s not that I was protecting anybody. I just wasn’t ready to speak. That’s not no shit that you immediately get on the internet and start talking about.”