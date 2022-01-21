Megan Thee Stallion and Jamaican Star Shenseea Teach Tongue Lessons on ‘Lick’

Shenseea is here to teach some lessons about how to “Lick.” The Jamaican songstress joined Megan Thee Stallion for an equally NSFW song as Cardi B‘s “WAP.”

The not-so-subtle music video features an assortment of lickable treats — lollipops, popsicles and ice cream cones — set amid a cotton candy-colored landscape.

“Finna teach you how to LICK,” Shenseea tweeted with a teaser for the song Thursday, before adding in a second tweet, “I always wanted to write a suck p*ssy song…some of y’all need guidance on how to eat 🙄.”

I always wanted to write a suck p*ssy song…some of y'all need guidance on how to eat 🙄 — ShenseeaOfficial 🐉 (@SHENYENG) January 20, 2022

And the message is crystal clear in the song: “Put your back in it,” Shenseea croons. “Lick it well fast, but not too much/ Big swing like from a sippy cup.”

On her Instagram story Thursday evening leading up to the midnight drop, Shenseea told fans she would do a pop-up for fans to meet her in New York City. “I’m just going to party tomorrow and celebrate my single,” she said, before showing off a fancy dinner.

Earlier this week, the duo teased the single by dropping its colorful art, where Shenseea is seen wearing a bright yellow wig as both artists arched their backs and stuck out their tongues. “Get ready!! We gonna go crazy this FRIDAY!” the post read.

The new track marks Shenseea’s follow-up to earworm “Dolly,” which arrived earlier this month, and “You’re the One I Love” with Rvssian last year. As for Megan, who’s set to perform at Coachella later this year, it’s her first song since joining Jimmy Fallon and Ariana Grande on vaccine-promoting holiday track “It Was A… (Masked Christmas).”

2021 was a stellar year for Megan Thee Stallion, who graduated from Texas Southern University in December. She recently reflected on its importance for her and her family. “Before [my mother and grandmother] passed away, they saw me going to college and they were really hard on me about finishing college, so I was like, ‘You know what? I’m not just doing it for myself, I’m doing it for them too.’ I want them to be so proud,” she told Rolling Stone in December.