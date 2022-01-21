 Watch Megan Thee Stallion and Shenseea's New 'Lick' Video - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Prolific Brazilian Samba Singer Elza Soares Dead at 91
Home Music Music News

Megan Thee Stallion and Jamaican Star Shenseea Teach Tongue Lessons on ‘Lick’

“Finna teach you how to LICK,” the Jamaican musician says

By

Tomás Mier's Most Recent Stories

View All

Shenseea is here to teach some lessons about how to “Lick.” The Jamaican songstress joined Megan Thee Stallion for an equally NSFW song as Cardi B‘s “WAP.”

The not-so-subtle music video features an assortment of lickable treats — lollipops, popsicles and ice cream cones — set amid a cotton candy-colored landscape.

“Finna teach you how to LICK,” Shenseea tweeted with a teaser for the song Thursday, before adding in a second tweet, “I always wanted to write a suck p*ssy song…some of y’all need guidance on how to eat 🙄.”

And the message is crystal clear in the song: “Put your back in it,” Shenseea croons. “Lick it well fast, but not too much/ Big swing like from a sippy cup.”

On her Instagram story Thursday evening leading up to the midnight drop, Shenseea told fans she would do a pop-up for fans to meet her in New York City. “I’m just going to party tomorrow and celebrate my single,” she said, before showing off a fancy dinner.

Related Stories

Conan Gray Details the Downfall of a Toxic Relationship on 'Jigsaw'
Charlie Puth Wants Your Body on New Single 'Light Switch'

Related Stories

Silence of the Lambs; Writer; Ted Tally
'Silence of the Lambs': 'It Broke All the Rules'
20 Overlooked Bob Dylan Classics

Earlier this week, the duo teased the single by dropping its colorful art, where Shenseea is seen wearing a bright yellow wig as both artists arched their backs and stuck out their tongues. “Get ready!! We gonna go crazy this FRIDAY!” the post read.

The new track marks Shenseea’s follow-up to earworm “Dolly,” which arrived earlier this month, and “You’re the One I Love” with Rvssian last year. As for Megan, who’s set to perform at Coachella later this year, it’s her first song since joining Jimmy Fallon and Ariana Grande on vaccine-promoting holiday track “It Was A… (Masked Christmas).”

2021 was a stellar year for Megan Thee Stallion, who graduated from Texas Southern University in December. She recently reflected on its importance for her and her family. “Before [my mother and grandmother] passed away, they saw me going to college and they were really hard on me about finishing college, so I was like, ‘You know what? I’m not just doing it for myself, I’m doing it for them too.’ I want them to be so proud,” she told Rolling Stone in December.

In This Article: Megan Thee Stallion, Music News, song announcement

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1360: How Rauw Alejandro Became Reggaeton’s New Superstar
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.