Megan Thee Stallion Enters the Marvel Cinematic Universe to Twerk With She-Hulk

Megan Thee Stallion officially entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe Wednesday with a cameo in the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

On the show, Megan Thee Stallion was central to a catfishing plot perpetrated by a shapeshifting elf — that sentence makes sense in the context of the show — and the superstar rapper herself appeared both in court and in a mid-credits scene where she signs up as the latest client of lawyer Jennifer Walters, the titular She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

After the rapper signs some documents cementing Walters’ representation, Megan and She-Hulk engage in some celebratory in-office twerking, soundtracked by her own single “Body.”

“You are way more fun than my last lawyer,” Megan Thee Stallion tells She-Hulk, played by actress Tatiana Masley.

“I will kill for you, Megan Thee Stallion,” She-Hulk responds, to which the rapper says, “Dial it back.”

According to She-Hulk showrunner Jessica Gao, the series managed to land Megan Thee Stallion thanks to co-star Jameela Jamil, who worked with the rapper on the TV series Legendary.

“It was just such a dream come true for so many of us, but especially for Tatiana, because she is such a huge Megan fan,” Gao told Shadow and Act. “When we wrote the episode, we knew that we needed to have a very famous, successful, and beautiful female celebrity. But we weren’t sure [if they should be] should it be an actor or a musician, like they could all work, [but] it would just be kind of a different vibe for the story. We went through a lot of possibilities, but Jamila was the one who actually brought up Megan. When she brought it up, I mean, we just all collectively lost our minds.”

It’s unclear if Megan’s appearance was a one-off cameo or if she’ll play a larger role in the Disney+ streaming series.