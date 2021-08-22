Megan Thee Stallion Shares New ‘Tuned In Freestyle’

Megan has dropped a new freestyle for her “hotties” on Twitter.

The Houston rapper playfully asked if her fans on Twitter were “up” before sharing a video for “Tuned In Freestyle,” a flow that addresses her haters and pays homage to some Pokémon characters.

On the track, Megan even spits bars like, “I’m the hot girl, feelin’ like Charizard/And he know he finna win if he get my card.” In its accompanying video, she can be seen dressed head-to-toe in lime green while twerking and holding a wine glass in the studio. She even appears to make reference to Normani’s R&B anthem “Wild Side” rapping, “I wanna show my wild side, make them doo doo doo.”

“Tuned In Freestyle” follows the rapper’s “Outta Town Freestyle,” which showcased her rapping sensibilities with a similar in-studio visual. The release of “Thot Shit” in June, her first new solo single of the year, prompted the return of her alter ego Tina Snow and arrived with Aube Perrie-directed visual where Megan took revenge on a politician.

While the hip hop megastar released her debut studio album Good News last November, she has since kept busy collaborating with Ariana Grande and Doja Cat, Marshmello, DJ Khaled, Maroon 5 and more.