Megan Thee Stallion Debuts Christmas Remix of ‘Savage’ on ‘Corden’

Original remix featuring Beyoncé is nominated for three Grammy Awards

By

Megan The Stallion and James Corden spun the rapper’s hit single “Savage” into a festive Christmas ditty on Monday Night’s Late Late Show, titling it — what else? — “Santa.”

Decked out as Saint Nick himself, Corden bounced around Christmas trees onstage with Megan, who gifted us some way-better-than-they-needed-to-be bars to match the holiday cheer: “He’s the new mall Santa/Ho-ho-hoing through Atlanta/Suit from Dolce & Gabbana/Binged The Crown just for Diana.” The silly performance concluded with some soundstage snowfall, Megan riding on top of a giant wooden horse, and a final joke about nut-cracking.

Megan Thee Stallion originally released “Savage” in March on her Suga EP, and later dropped a remix featuring Beyoncé in April. The remix was the lead single from Megan’s debut album Good News, released last month, and it garnered three nominations at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, including Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, and Record of the Year. It was also the most awarded song at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards, winning Best Collaboration with Beyoncé additionally winning Best Featured Verse.

The rapper recently claimed the top spot on the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart for the first time in her career, thanks to the success of Good News and its viral single “Body,” which dropped the same day as the album.

