Megan Thee Stallion Talks New Album, ‘Savage Challenge’ on ‘Fallon’

Megan Thee Stallion (and her adorable French bulldog Thor) called into Jimmy Fallon’s at-home Tonight Show on Monday night and announced that she’s working on a new album.

“I’ve been recording [here in L.A.],” she said. “But you know, that’s the best thing about quarantine. I would have been working on [the album] anyway, but what else am I going to be doing right now? I’ve just been writing and we set up a little studio in here. We’re gonna have new music for when we can go back outside.”

The Houston rapper also discussed her #SavageChallenge dance challenge that has blown up on Tik Tok. “I just saw Courtney Cox did it, Jessica Alba, freakin’ Janet Jackson…And now we follow each other on Instagram. I win; Janet Jackson follows me on Instagram. Everyone else can go away.”

Besides working on the new album, Megan is still hard at work completing her college degree in healthcare administration. She encouraged fans to participate in a new challenge, the #AllInChallenge, that will raise funds for good causes, including for healthcare workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Megan released her nine-track collection Suga last month. She was featured in the recent Quibi reboot of Punk’d along with Chance the Rapper, Lil Nas X and Offset.