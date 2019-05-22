See Megan Thee Stallion Get ‘Realer’ in New Blaxploitation-Flavored Video

Megan Thee Stallion and her “thee hotties” female posse are out to take Ill Will Jackson down, “a known hater,” via a “fever that will never be forgotten” in the Houston rapper’s new Blaxploitation-flavored, Seventies-tipped video for “Realer.” The track appears on her 300 Entertainment debut LP, Fever, which dropped last week.

In the Munachi Osegbu-directed clip, she and the ladies pull up in a vintage convertible, clad in shiny swimwear as Megan Thee Stallion takes on detractors with confident rhymes over foreboding beats. “I keep it realer than real/Fuck all the critics and fuck how they feel,” she spits on the hook. “I’m getting money, it is what it is/They wanna know how I did what I did/Don’t worry ’bout why I do what I do, bitch/’Cause I ain’t worried ’bout you, bitch/Nah, I don’t wanna be cool, bitch/Still hanging with the same crew.”

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Megan said she proudly reps for her hometown with her music. “I feel like I have to put on for my city, because we have so many legends and so many greats,” she said. “But I don’t feel like we ever really had a female rapper come from Houston or Texas and shut shit down. So that’s where I’m coming from with it.”

“Realer” follows Megan’s previously released Fever track “Sex Talk” and her breakthrough EP, Tina Snow, which featured “Big Ole Freak.”