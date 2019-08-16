Hear Megan Thee Stallion, Quavo, City Girls Team up for ‘Pastor’

Megan Thee Stallion, Quavo and City Girls have joined forces for “Pastor,” a new collaboration off Quality Control’s Control the Streets, Vol. 2 compilation. Produced by Murda Beatz, the mid-tempo track sees Quavo taking the lead on the vocals, singing the first verse and all the choruses, with Megan Thee Stallion jumping on the second verse partway through. City Girls’ Yung Miami joins for the third verse.

Control the Streets, Vol. 2 dropped today via Atlanta Record label Quality Control, which is home to Migos and Lil Yachty. The collection also includes tracks from Migos, Young Thug, French Montana, Lil Baby, DaBaby, Gucci Mane, Travis Scott and Young Thug, among others. The label’s flagship compilation, Quality Control: Control The Streets Volume 1, came out in 2017. Quavo also features on Migos’ “Frosted Flakes,” which received a Mission Impossible-style music video.

Megan Thee Stallion recently released a new single “Hot Girl Summer,” which features Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign, as well as Juicy J as the producer. The track marked the rapper’s first collaboration with Minaj. Earlier this year, Megan Thee Stallion released her debut mixtape Fever and she has been working on her debut album, although it doesn’t yet have an official release date.