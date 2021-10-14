 Megan Thee Stallion Is Opening Her Own Popeyes, Launching Sauce - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next It Was 50 Years Ago Today: Morrison Hotel Gallery Preps '1971' Album Covers Exhibit
Home Music Music News

Megan Thee Stallion Is Having a Hot (Sauce) Girl Fall, Opening Her Own Popeyes

The rapper/franchise owner announced her Hottie Sauce is arriving at restaurants next week as well

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
Megan Thee Stallion Is Bringing Heat Hottie Sauce and Literally Gonna Own Popeyes

Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP

Megan Thee Stallion is bringing the sauce to Popeyes — specifically her own Hottie Sauce. The rapper made the fiery announcement on Thursday and also shared that she’s now a franchise owner and will be opening her very own chicken restaurants.

“Yesss Hotties it’s true Thee mf HOTTIE SAUCE IS DROPPING AT @popeyes OCT 19TH. So pull up and get you some [fire],” she tweeted. “Not only that buttt ya girl is now a franchise owner and will be opening my very own Popeyes locations!”

She also dropped a promo clip for her new fiery condiment, during which someone is foolish enough to steal her sauce. Things turn out pretty much how you’d imagine they would.

Beyond her Popeyes takeover, Megan also recently brought the heat on her collab with Maluma, “Crazy Family,” which appears on the soundtrack to The Addams Family 2.

In This Article: Megan Thee Stallion

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1356: ‘I Don’t Want to Fucking Die’: Foo Fighters and the Art of Survival
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.