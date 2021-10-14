Megan Thee Stallion Is Having a Hot (Sauce) Girl Fall, Opening Her Own Popeyes

Megan Thee Stallion is bringing the sauce to Popeyes — specifically her own Hottie Sauce. The rapper made the fiery announcement on Thursday and also shared that she’s now a franchise owner and will be opening her very own chicken restaurants.

“Yesss Hotties it’s true Thee mf HOTTIE SAUCE IS DROPPING AT @popeyes OCT 19TH. So pull up and get you some [fire],” she tweeted. “Not only that buttt ya girl is now a franchise owner and will be opening my very own Popeyes locations!”

She also dropped a promo clip for her new fiery condiment, during which someone is foolish enough to steal her sauce. Things turn out pretty much how you’d imagine they would.

Beyond her Popeyes takeover, Megan also recently brought the heat on her collab with Maluma, “Crazy Family,” which appears on the soundtrack to The Addams Family 2.