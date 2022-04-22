Megan Thee Stallion Is ‘Still That Bitch’ on New Single ‘Plan B’

Megan Thee Stallion is dropping some serious shade on an ex with her new high-energy track. On Thursday, the rap star released “Plan B” — which she teased at Coachella last week — and it has some serious tea about a former love interest.

“Still can’t believe I used to fuck with ya/Poppin Plan Bs ’cause I ain’t planned to be stuck with ya,” she raps in the first verse. “Damn, I see you still kick it with them opp bitches/I’m the only reason that your goofy ass got bitches.”

The rap star also wears her crown loud and proud as she raps, “If you was wonderin’, yeah, boy, I’m still that bitch.” And girl, we weren’t wondering. We know.

Megan teased the song — which samples Jodeci’s “Freek’n You” remix with Wu-Tang Clan — during her Coachella Stage performance at the music festival last weekend.

“This song is very motherfucking personal to me, and it’s to whom the fuck it may concern,” she said onstage introducing the song. A week before the Coachella set, she tweeted, “I got this song that I recorded and every time I play it for a woman they start jumping and clapping. I think I wanna perform it at Coachella for the first time before I actually drop it.”

“Wap” collaborator Cardi B shared her excitement for the new track, writing, “I can’t wait to hear this tonight…I miss aggressive Fuck nikka music.”

“Plan B” is Megan’s first song since dropping “Sweetest Pie” with Dua Lipa. She also released “Flamin’ Hot” and “Lick” with Shenseea earlier this year.