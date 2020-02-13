Megan Thee Stallion, Phony Ppl Get Down in a Car Wash in ‘Fkn Around’ Video

Megan Thee Stallion and Phony Ppl have premiered the music video for their new collaborative song “Fkn Around,” featuring the Brooklyn-based band and the Houston rapper having a steamy time with a bunch of dancers at a car wash. Megan and Phony Ppl debuted the song during their NPR Tiny Desk concert back in December.

Phony Ppl’s Elbee Thrie opens the video with a chaotic body shop scene, which quickly turns into a flirty dance party. Megan Thee Stallion appears inside the car wash, rapping to a group of hunky employees as they sponge down her ride: “Don’t ask questions if we just sexing/I got situations no conformations/Everybody wanna to know who Megan dating/Well that depends on whatever the day is.”

Megan Thee Stallion recently collaborated with Normani on “Diamonds,” featured on the soundtrack to the new Harley Quinn-helmed D.C. film Birds of Prey. Last month, she released the single “B.I.T.C.H.,” which samples Tupac Shakur and will be included on her upcoming debut LP, Suga, named after one of her alter egos. While the Houston rapper has not announced the release date for her new record, she has revealed it will feature a collaboration with Kehlani, alongside other featured artists who will be announced soon.