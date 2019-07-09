Megan Thee Stallion Turns Up the Heat on ‘Kimmel’

Megan Thee Stallion turned up the heat during her performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday. Bathed in red light with a backdrop that included fire imagery and a smoke-filled stage, the rapper and her dancers repped her Houston hometown, sporting the city’s name on their shirts for her first late-night TV appearance.

Her medley included her latest single, “Realer,” from her debut album, Fever, which dropped in May along with “Big Ole Freak” from 2018’s breakthrough EP, Tina Snow. Flanked by video screens that featured stallions and cars that bumped along to the beat, Megan Thee Stallion and her dancers twerked and grooved as she rapped, augmented by two backup singers.

Her performance was indicative of Megan’s approach to music. As she told Rolling Stone, Houston plays a prominent part. “I feel like I have to put on for my city, because we have so many legends and so many greats,” she said. “But I don’t feel like we ever really had a female rapper come from Houston or Texas and shut shit down. So that’s where I’m coming from with it.”

Megan will serve as a special guest on select dates during Meek Mill and Future’s co-headlining Legendary Nights Tour, which kicks off on August 28th in St. Louis, Missouri at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.