Watch Megan Thee Stallion Vamp It Up With ‘Body,’ ‘Savage’ at the 2021 Grammy Awards

Houston rapper won Best New Artist, among other awards

Mankaprr Conteh
Brittany Spanos
Megan Thee Stallion performing at THE 63rd ANNUAL GRAMMY® AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 14, 2021

Megan Thee Stallion

CBS

Megan Thee Stallion vamped it up in a gilded performance at the 2021 Grammy stage with a medley of “Body” and “Savage.” 

On a Roaring Twenties-themed set, the Houston rapper gave a glamorous performance of her hits “Body” and “Savage.” “Body” was brief before Thee Stallion launched into a dance-heavy take on her first Number One hit “Savage.” She performed the Beyoncé remix version of the single without her hero, instead showing off her dance skills as Beyoncé’s parts played behind her.

After a year of major highs (like the release of her studio album Good News) and lows (a shooting and its vicious aftermath), the “Houston Hottie” earned four Grammy nods, including Best New Artist, and a seized an invitation to perform at the Recording Academy’s 63rd award show.

Her other three nominations are for the “Savage” remix with Beyoncé that appeared on Good News. The song earned looks for Record of the Year, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance. (She won the latter in a pre-televised ceremony earlier on Sunday.) Megan Thee Stallion was also TikTok’s most popular artist of 2020. “Savage,” is just one of several tracks of hers that made waves on the app. Expert dancers, novices, and folks in between showed off their moves to “Body,” “WAP, and “Captain Hook” as well.

A year ago, Megan talked to Rolling Stone about her growing universality. “When I started making music, I was making music that I liked. I’m making ratchet shit, turn up shit. I’m doing me. I wasn’t thinking about anybody else in my music,” she said. “…but when I go and I see these other artists, and when I go to some of my friend’s shows, and I’m looking at who’s in the crowd, and I’m looking at even my god-sister, they’re six, seven, eight, and they’re singing my songs. I’m like, ‘Okay. Let me give y’all something a little deeper, because I definitely want to grow with my music.”

