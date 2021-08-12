Megan Thee Stallion Drops New ‘Outta Town Freestyle’

Megan Thee Stallion shades haters on “Outta Town Freestyle.” With the new drop, she revisits the Lil Ju-produced beat she freestyled over previously. “Was re-inspired by this beat so here’s another freestyle to it,” she shared on Twitter.

In the accompanying video, she is seen dropping bars while she’s recording the track and the footage is interspersed with her dancing to the grooves indoors and outdoors. “I love to shit on these n—as, I love to piss off a bitch,” she spits, later adding, “Your vocab don’t go past period. Ho, don’t question me.”

In the September/October cover story for Essence Magazine, Megan gave some insight into the direction of her upcoming album. “I feel like [my new album] will be aggressive,” she told the magazine. “I feel like this project is definitely something very well thought out. This project is me talking my sh–, getting back comfortable with myself, getting back to the Megan that was on the come-up.”

Earlier this week, MTV announced its VMA nominations, and Megan thee Stallion garnered six nominations, just one shy of Justin Bieber who leads the pack. She’s nominated for Artist of the Year, and “WAP” is nominated in a number of categories, including Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Collaboration.