 Megan Thee Stallion Drops New 'Outta Town Freestyle' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Home Music Music News

Megan Thee Stallion Drops New ‘Outta Town Freestyle’

Rapper “re-inspired” by Lil Ju-produced beat

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All

Megan Thee Stallion shades haters on “Outta Town Freestyle.” With the new drop, she revisits the Lil Ju-produced beat she freestyled over previously. “Was re-inspired by this beat so here’s another freestyle to it,” she shared on Twitter.

In the accompanying video, she is seen dropping bars while she’s recording the track and the footage is interspersed with her dancing to the grooves indoors and outdoors. “I love to shit on these n—as, I love to piss off a bitch,” she spits, later adding, “Your vocab don’t go past period. Ho, don’t question me.”

In the September/October cover story for Essence Magazine, Megan gave some insight into the direction of her upcoming album. “I feel like [my new album] will be aggressive,” she told the magazine. “I feel like this project is definitely something very well thought out. This project is me talking my sh–, getting back comfortable with myself, getting back to the Megan that was on the come-up.”

Earlier this week, MTV announced its VMA nominations, and Megan thee Stallion garnered six nominations, just one shy of Justin Bieber who leads the pack. She’s nominated for Artist of the Year, and “WAP” is nominated in a number of categories, including Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Collaboration.

In This Article: Megan Thee Stallion

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.