RS Charts: Megan Thee Stallion Tops Artists 500 Chart For the First Time

Megan Thee Stallion claimed the Number One spot on the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart for the first time for the week of November 20th through November 26th.

The rapper pulled in 108.9 million song streams following the release of her debut album, Good News, which bowed at Number Two on the Top 200 Albums chart. The record garnered 95.3 million streams to help it move 89,500 album units, while lead single “Body” premiered at Number Six on the Top 100 Songs chart thanks to 13.9 million streams.

Along with Meg’s Artists 500 Number One being yet another personal achievement, she’s just the third woman to top the chart since its inception. The other two are Taylor Swift, who landed at Number Eight this week with 72 million streams, and Ariana Grande, who’s at Number Two with 101.3 million streams.

Elsewhere, country star Morgan Wallen cracked the Top 10, jumping from Number 25 to Number Seven as he picked up 80.9 million song streams. His rise was spurred by the arrival of two new songs, “Somebody’s Problem,” which debuted at Number Four on the RS100 with 14 million streams, and “Still Goin Down,” which hit Number 17 with 9.8 million streams.

Top Artists The week of November 20, 2020 1 Megan Thee Stallion Song Streams 108.9M Song Streams 108.9M Top Song Body Weeks on Chart 89 Peak Position 1 2 Ariana Grande Song Streams 101.3M Song Streams 101.3M Top Song positions Weeks on Chart 294 Peak Position 1 3 YoungBoy Never Broke Again Song Streams 97.3M Song Streams 97.3M Top Song Kacey Talk Weeks on Chart 163 Peak Position 1 4 Drake Song Streams 94.5M Song Streams 94.5M Top Song Laugh Now Cry Later Weeks on Chart 301 Peak Position 1 5 Juice Wrld Song Streams 87.4M Song Streams 87.4M Top Song Wishing Well Weeks on Chart 125 Peak Position 1

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending the previous Thursday.

Just missing out on the Top 10 of the Artists 500 this week are K-pop superstars BTS, who hit Number 11 with 59.5 million streams. The group’s new album, BE, easily claimed the Number One spot on the RS200, but their success there wasn’t mirrored on the 500, because BE generated just 27.2 million streams, but sold 136,700 copies to help it push a whopping 217,100 album-equivalent units.