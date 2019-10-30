Megan Thee Stallion Teases 2020 Album Under New Persona ‘Suga’

Following her performance at NPR’s inaugural Tiny Desk Fest, Megan Thee Stallion sat down for an interview with NPR’s Sidney Madden, revealing that she has plans for a debut album in 2020.

“I felt like my mixtapes were me flirting with my fans,” the rising-star rapper from Houston said. “I never wanted to do an album ’cause I was like, ‘Oh, that feel like marriage. That’s a commitment.’ But now, I’m ready to settle down with an album.”

Referencing her past personas like Hot Girl Meg and Tina Snow, Megan teased a whole new character, called Suga, that she plans on introducing in her next project. “She’s besties with Tina Snow…it’s a big problem.”