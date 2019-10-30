Megan Thee Stallion Teases 2020 Album Under New Persona ‘Suga’

Following her performance at NPR’s inaugural Tiny Desk Fest, Megan Thee Stallion sat down for an interview with NPR’s Sidney Madden, revealing that she has plans for a debut album in 2020.
“I felt like my mixtapes were me flirting with my fans,” the rising-star rapper from Houston said. “I never wanted to do an album ’cause I was like, ‘Oh, that feel like marriage. That’s a commitment.’ But now, I’m ready to settle down with an album.”
Referencing her past personas like Hot Girl Meg and Tina Snow, Megan teased a whole new character, called Suga, that she plans on introducing in her next project. “She’s besties with Tina Snow…it’s a big problem.”
Megan also discussed her Houston roots, growing up with a mother who rapped as a side hustle and being raised on the music of UGK, Three 6 Mafia and Slim Thug. When it comes to female empowerment, Megan said she looks toward the three women who raised her — her mother, grandmother and great-grandmother — as inspiration.
Currently a senior at Texas Southern University, Megan switched her major multiple times before settling on a degree in healthcare administration. After seeing her grandmother single-handedly take care of her great-grandmother before she passed, the rapper hopes to use the money raised from her career to open an assisted living facility in Houston.
On Tuesday, Megan launched the first episode of Hottieween, a web trilogy directed by Teyana Taylor that will continue Wednesday (October 30th) and on Halloween. Co-starring Dave East and J. Cole alongside Megan, the series is inspired by campy horror B-movies and blaxploitation films. The rapper will also host two live “Hottieween” parties this week, tonight in Los Angeles and Thursday in Atlanta.