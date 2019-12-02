Watch Megan Thee Stallion Rip Through Her NPR Tiny Desk Concert

Last month, Megan Thee Stallion performed a special Tiny Desk Concert for NPR’s Tiny Desk Fest, a four-day series of extended performances at the radio’s coveted pint-sized stage. On Monday, NPR finally shared the video of the Houston rapper’s 25-minute set, performed with Brooklyn jazz band Phony Ppl.

Even though it was her first time performing with a live band, Megan tore through some of her biggest hits like “Realer,” “Cash Shit” and “Hot Girl Summer,” as well as an old favorite, “Big Ole Freak.” The rapper also premiered a new collaboration song with Phony Ppl, called “Fucking Around,” featuring vocals from band member Elbee Thrie.

“Don’t be scared to get ratchet,” Megan told the crowd at the top of her set, and she exuded her same signature charisma throughout. Although she wasn’t able to do much twerking behind the Tiny Desk, she did show off her impressive breath control and timing when rapping against an acoustic drum set.

After gaining an online following through viral freestyle videos, Megan Thee Stallion shot to fame this year with the release of her debut mixtape Fever. The mixtape garnered extensive critical praise but was noticeably shut out of this year’s Grammy nominations, along with other significant releases from women hip-hop artists.

In addition to her set with Phony Ppl, the rapper was interviewed at Tiny Desk Fest, where she revealed that she’s working on a debut album for 2020.