Hear Megan Thee Stallion and Normani Join Forces on ‘Diamonds’

Megan Thee Stallion and Normani have teamed up for a new single, “Diamonds,” which comes off upcoming soundtrack Birds of Prey: The Album. The soundtrack, which will accompany Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), also includes contributions from Halsey, K.Flay, Doja Cat, CYN and Charlotte Lawrence. The soundtrack features brand new tracks from Summer Walker, Lauren Jauregui and Black Canary, Jurnee Smollett-Bell’s character in the film.

“Diamonds” samples Marilyn Monroe’s iconic number “Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend” and the song’s music video features exclusive footage from the Margot Robbie-led film, out February 7th alongside the soundtrack. The soundtrack is available for pre-order now.

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) stars Robbie as supervillain Harley Quinn, alongside Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz and Ewan McGregor as Roman Sionis. The film was directed by Cathy Yan and written by Christina Hodson based on characters from DC Comics.

Birds of Prey: The Album Tracklist

1. Doja Cat – Boss Bitch

2. WHIPPED CREAM (feat. Baby Goth) – So Thick

3. Megan Thee Stallion & Normani – Diamonds

4. Saweetie & GALXARA – Sway With Me

5. Charlotte Lawrence – Joke’s On You

6. Maisie Peters – Smile

7. CYN – Lonely Gun

8. Halsey – Experiment On Me

9. Jucee Froot – Danger

10. K.Flay – Bad Memory

11. Sofi Tukker – Feeling Good

12. Lauren Jauregui – Invisible Chains

13. Black Canary – It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World

14. Summer Walker – I’m Gonna Love You Just A Little More Baby

15. ADONA – Hit Me With Your Best Shot