×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1330: Billie Eilish
Read Next Ed Sheeran Muses About Romantic Chemistry in 'Nothing On You' Video Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Megan Thee Stallion Recruits Nicki Minaj, Ty Dolla $ign for ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Anthem

Playful, confident new track samples City Girls’ “Act Up”

By
Brittany Spanos

Staff Writer

Brittany Spanos's Most Recent Stories

View All
Megan Thee Stallion & Nicki Minaj

Megan Thee Stallion invented "Hot Girl Summer" and has now provided its perfect anthem featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign.

Lorne Thomson/Redferns, Frank Micelotta/Picturegroup/Shutterstock

Hot Girl Summer is almost over, but it’s still not too late for the mother of the movement, Megan Thee Stallion, to drop its official anthem. For “Hot Girl Summer,” the Houston rapper is joined by Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign while Juicy J serves as producer.

“Hot Girl Summer” begins with the opening lines of City Girls’ “Act Up,” and the opening lines are further interpolated throughout the track. Ty Dolla $ign sings the chorus in between fun, cocky energetic verses from the pair of MCs. “I can read your mind/Gotta say that shit/Should I take your love,” Megan Thee Stallion raps. “Gotta whole lot of options/’cause you know a bitch poppin’.”

“And who gonna tell him that my bitch is getting her degree/And when we say it’s hot girl summer we ain’t talking ’bout degrees,” Nicki Minaj raps.

Related

Drake Closes Out OVO Fest with Meek Mill, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion
See Megan Thee Stallion Get 'Realer' in New Blaxploitation-Flavored Video

 

Both Megan Thee Stallion and Minaj announced the collaboration earlier this week, revealing the artwork after DJ Envy confirmed the lineup. This is their first collaboration, though the pair appeared on Instagram Live together (but from separate places) last month. During the livestream, the rappers exchanged compliments. “I really appreciate you, and even though we’ve been joking a lot, I wanted to tell you that it means a lot to me all of the nice and all of the sweet things that you ever said,” Megan said to Minaj. “Like, it means the world to me.”

Megan Thee Stallion made her debut in 2017 with the EP Make It Hot. Earlier this year, she released her debut mixtape Fever. She has been working on her debut album. Minaj released her fourth LP, Queen, last year. Most recently she dropped the single “Megatron.” Ty Dolla $ign has appeared on several new songs this year, including Little Mix’s “Think About Us,” Kehlani’s “Nights Like This” and J. Cole’s “Purple Emoji.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1330: Billie Eilish
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad