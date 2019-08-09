Megan Thee Stallion Recruits Nicki Minaj, Ty Dolla $ign for ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Anthem

Hot Girl Summer is almost over, but it’s still not too late for the mother of the movement, Megan Thee Stallion, to drop its official anthem. For “Hot Girl Summer,” the Houston rapper is joined by Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign while Juicy J serves as producer.

“Hot Girl Summer” begins with the opening lines of City Girls’ “Act Up,” and the opening lines are further interpolated throughout the track. Ty Dolla $ign sings the chorus in between fun, cocky energetic verses from the pair of MCs. “I can read your mind/Gotta say that shit/Should I take your love,” Megan Thee Stallion raps. “Gotta whole lot of options/’cause you know a bitch poppin’.”

“And who gonna tell him that my bitch is getting her degree/And when we say it’s hot girl summer we ain’t talking ’bout degrees,” Nicki Minaj raps.

Both Megan Thee Stallion and Minaj announced the collaboration earlier this week, revealing the artwork after DJ Envy confirmed the lineup. This is their first collaboration, though the pair appeared on Instagram Live together (but from separate places) last month. During the livestream, the rappers exchanged compliments. “I really appreciate you, and even though we’ve been joking a lot, I wanted to tell you that it means a lot to me all of the nice and all of the sweet things that you ever said,” Megan said to Minaj. “Like, it means the world to me.”