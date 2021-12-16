Megan Entertainment Television: Megan Thee Stallion Inks Production Deal With Netflix

Netflix and Megan Thee Stallion have announced a production partnership where the Grammy winner, recent college grad, and scene-dominating rapper will exclusively hone new series and projects for the streaming platform.

“I’ve always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories, so I’m thrilled about this partnership with Netflix,” Megan said in a statement. “Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and I can’t wait to bring all my ideas to life and for all my Hotties to watch.”

Netflix’s head of comedy Tracey Pakosta added, “Megan is a multi-talented creative force who has consistently made her mark on culture. She’s always growing and evolving as an artist, and we’re thrilled that she’s making a home at Netflix for this next chapter in her journey.”

On Saturday, Megan invited about 25 of her Hotties, as she calls her fans, to her graduation from Texas Southern University in Houston. “The most challenging thing about college was definitely staying motivated to finish because I was going through so many things and sometimes I’ll just be like, man, forget all this,” she told Rolling Stone after commencement. “But I still kept my mom and my grandmother at the back of my mind. Before they passed away, they saw me going to college and they were really hard on me about finishing college, so I was like, you know what? I’m not just doing it for myself, I’m doing it for them too. I want them to be so proud.”

Megan is one of the most successful acts signed to 300 Entertainment, the label home to artists like Young Thug and Fetty Wap. Today, Warner Music Group announced that it acquired 300 after raising $535 million for acquisitions in November. She has called herself the “first MF lady” of the label.