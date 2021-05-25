Megan Thee Stallion, Meek Mill to Perform at Triller Live Concert Series in Miami

Triller Fight Club is once again meshing music and combat sports with its “Greatest Showman” event on June 19th, which features the debut of the Triller Live Concert Series.

Grammy Award-winner Megan Thee Stallion will headline a lineup of notable acts at the LoanDepot Park in Miami who will perform prior to a boxing lineup topped by a Teófimo López vs. George Kambosos Jr. championship grudge match.

“This line-up is as good as the best of the best festivals,” said Triller Fight Club partner Snoop Dogg. “For the first time ever we’re offering fans two for one, come see an epic world-class concert followed by the year’s most important boxing event.”

In addition to Megan Thee Stallion’s full set, the “Greatest Showman” will also feature performances from Meek Mill, Myke Towers and Lunay. The show it set to be produced by So You Think You Can Dance co-creator Nigel Lythgoe.

The previous Triller Fight Club event in April saw performances by Justin Bieber, the Black Keys, and more around the primary boxing bout between Jake Paul and Ben Askren. The broadcast featured a staggered mix of music and combat sports, a format which received some criticism from viewers and fans. Triller co-owner Ryan Kavanaugh said the next event will have a more distinguished approach.

“Come for the concert, come for the ‘Greatest Showman’ show, come for the dancing, come for the boxing, or come for it all,” Kavanaugh tells Rolling Stone. “Unlike past events, the concert will be first, so if you only want the concert, you can do that. If it’s not your cup of tea, come for the boxing and the show, or come for all of it. We have something for everyone.”

Tickets for the June 19th showcase are available on TrillerFightClub.com and range from $100 for traditional seats to a $10,000 for a VIP custom dining service at ringside. For those unable to attend in person, the event is also available on pay-pay-view on traditional providers or online with FITE.tv.